Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.29

Atico Mining Corp (CVE:ATY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.31. Atico Mining shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 33,500 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 million and a PE ratio of 15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$31.44 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Atico Mining Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,679 hectares located in Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

