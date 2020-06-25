Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.55

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Anglesey Mining Plc (LON:AYM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.55 and traded as high as $2.08. Anglesey Mining shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 370,740 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.55.

Anglesey Mining Company Profile (LON:AYM)

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It also has a 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 6% interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in Bergslagen district of central Sweden.

