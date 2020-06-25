Cello Health (LON:CLL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $125.56

Shares of Cello Health PLC (LON:CLL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $125.56 and traded as low as $119.34. Cello Health shares last traded at $118.00, with a volume of 2,611 shares.

CLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Cello Health in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.53) price objective on shares of Cello Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $125.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 115.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 125.56.

Cello Health plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cello Health and Cello Signal. The Cello Health segment offers market research, consulting, and communications services principally to the pharmaceutical and healthcare clients.

