Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.02

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.02 and traded as high as $44.01. Sprott shares last traded at $43.47, with a volume of 88,322 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SII shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sprott from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sprott from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.70.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$14.96 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 1.8923762 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.36%.

About Sprott (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

