Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Carrier Global stock opened at $21.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $24.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th.

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin purchased 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

