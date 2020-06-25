Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.09

Vecima Networks Inc (TSE:VCM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.09 and traded as high as $10.60. Vecima Networks shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 6,100 shares.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$10.85 to C$12.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.09. The company has a market cap of $238.93 million and a PE ratio of -2,120.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,400.00%.

Vecima Networks Company Profile (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

