Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.01

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.01 and traded as high as $5.02. Putnam Premier Income Trust shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 250,719 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 36.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

