Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.01

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.01 and traded as high as $5.02. Putnam Premier Income Trust shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 250,719 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 36.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vecima Networks Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.09
Vecima Networks Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.09
Putnam Premier Income Trust Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.01
Putnam Premier Income Trust Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.01
Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
McCoy Global Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.53
McCoy Global Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.53
SSP Group Given Overweight Rating at Barclays
SSP Group Given Overweight Rating at Barclays
Millennium Investment & Acquisitn Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.28
Millennium Investment & Acquisitn Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.28


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report