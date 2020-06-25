Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.19. Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 14,356 shares trading hands.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0803 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

