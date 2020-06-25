McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.53

McCoy Global Inc (TSE:MCB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.59. McCoy Global shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 3,040 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on McCoy Global from C$0.70 to C$0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $16.30 million and a PE ratio of -38.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79.

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity, as well as supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

