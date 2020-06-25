SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

SSP Group (LON:SSPG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SSPG. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SSP Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 650 ($8.27) to GBX 400 ($5.09) in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.75) price target (down from GBX 740 ($9.42)) on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 515 ($6.55) to GBX 450 ($5.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 504 ($6.41).

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 259.20 ($3.30) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 269.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 449.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.10. SSP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 136.80 ($1.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 725 ($9.23). The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.92.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX (7.50) (($0.10)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (4.90) (($0.06)) by GBX (2.60) (($0.03)). Equities research analysts anticipate that SSP Group will post 2681.6553869 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SSP Group news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.01), for a total transaction of £945,000 ($1,202,749.14).

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

