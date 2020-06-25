Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.91

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.91 and traded as high as $2.92. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 7,100 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Consumer Portfolio Services from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.76.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.36 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 3.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

