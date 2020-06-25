National Storage REIT Stapled Securities (ASX:NSR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.61

National Storage REIT Stapled Securities (ASX:NSR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and traded as high as $1.62. National Storage REIT Stapled Securities shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 11,897,773 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 321.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. National Storage REIT Stapled Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.

About National Storage REIT Stapled Securities (ASX:NSR)

National Storage is the largest owner-operator of self-storage centres in Australia and New Zealand, with 146 centres, providing tailored storage solutions to over 50,000 residential and commercial customers across Australia and New Zealand. NSR is the first independent, internally managed and fully integrated owner and operator of self-storage centres to be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

