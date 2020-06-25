SKY Network Television (ASX:SKT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.33

Shares of SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.36. SKY Network Television shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 475,136 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $143.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.48.

In other news, insider Martin Stewart bought 270,000 shares of SKY Network Television stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$40,770.00 ($28,914.89).

SKY Network Television Limited, an entertainment company, provides sport and entertainment media services in New Zealand. It offers sports, drama, music, movies, and on-demand content. The company also offers commercial music, broadcasting services, and entertainment quizzes. SKY Network Television Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

