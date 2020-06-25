SKY Network Television (ASX:SKT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.33

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.36. SKY Network Television shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 475,136 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $143.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.48.

In other news, insider Martin Stewart bought 270,000 shares of SKY Network Television stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$40,770.00 ($28,914.89).

About SKY Network Television (ASX:SKT)

SKY Network Television Limited, an entertainment company, provides sport and entertainment media services in New Zealand. It offers sports, drama, music, movies, and on-demand content. The company also offers commercial music, broadcasting services, and entertainment quizzes. SKY Network Television Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SKY Network Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKY Network Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vecima Networks Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.09
Vecima Networks Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.09
Putnam Premier Income Trust Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.01
Putnam Premier Income Trust Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.01
Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
McCoy Global Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.53
McCoy Global Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.53
SSP Group Given Overweight Rating at Barclays
SSP Group Given Overweight Rating at Barclays
Millennium Investment & Acquisitn Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.28
Millennium Investment & Acquisitn Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.28


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report