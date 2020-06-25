Bank First National (OTCMKTS:BFNC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $58.34

Bank First National Corp (OTCMKTS:BFNC)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.34 and traded as high as $64.38. Bank First National shares last traded at $64.13, with a volume of 37,702 shares trading hands.

About Bank First National (OTCMKTS:BFNC)

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

