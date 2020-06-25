Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.00

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.00 and traded as high as $33.22. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at $32.07, with a volume of 507,569 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Pi Financial raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$38.50 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.39.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total transaction of C$193,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,734,408.63. Also, Senior Officer Henri De Joux sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.18, for a total value of C$846,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,085,429.36. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,500 shares of company stock worth $1,624,710.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

