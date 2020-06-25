Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.52

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and traded as high as $2.61. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 2,615,784 shares traded.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%.
Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DHF)
Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
