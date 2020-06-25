Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.52

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and traded as high as $2.61. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 2,615,784 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,303,000. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund by 638.8% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 274,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 236,983 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 199,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 117,461 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 414,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 99,837 shares in the last quarter.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DHF)

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

