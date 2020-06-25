AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $50.81

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.81 and traded as high as $53.46. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR shares last traded at $52.48, with a volume of 30,584 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group raised AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.16.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

