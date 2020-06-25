Corporate Resource Services (OTCMKTS:CRRSQ) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Corporate Resource Services Inc (OTCMKTS:CRRSQ)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Corporate Resource Services shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

About Corporate Resource Services (OTCMKTS:CRRSQ)

Corporate Resource Services, Inc provides diversified technology, staffing, recruiting, and consulting services in the United States. It offers trained employees in the areas of insurance, information technology, accounting, legal, engineering, science, healthcare, life sciences, creative services, hospitality, retail, general business, and light industrial work.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Resource Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Resource Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.52
Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.52
AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $50.81
AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $50.81
Corporate Resource Services Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00
Corporate Resource Services Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00
Home Financial Bancorp Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.99
Home Financial Bancorp Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.99
Canadian Banc Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.28
Canadian Banc Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.28
Vita Group Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.96
Vita Group Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.96


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report