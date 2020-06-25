Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.99

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and traded as high as $6.35. Home Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $7.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th.

Home Financial Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HWEN)

Home Financial Bancorp operates as a holding company for Our Community Bank that offers various banking products and services in the counties of Owen and Putnam. The company offers fixed-rate certificates of deposit, NOW and other transaction accounts, and savings and checking accounts; and consumer, residential, multi-family, farm, and commercial real estate loans, as well as non-residential loans.

See Also: What is a stock split?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.52
Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.52
AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $50.81
AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $50.81
Corporate Resource Services Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00
Corporate Resource Services Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00
Home Financial Bancorp Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.99
Home Financial Bancorp Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.99
Canadian Banc Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.28
Canadian Banc Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.28
Vita Group Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.96
Vita Group Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.96


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report