Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.99

Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and traded as high as $6.35. Home Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $7.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th.

Home Financial Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HWEN)

Home Financial Bancorp operates as a holding company for Our Community Bank that offers various banking products and services in the counties of Owen and Putnam. The company offers fixed-rate certificates of deposit, NOW and other transaction accounts, and savings and checking accounts; and consumer, residential, multi-family, farm, and commercial real estate loans, as well as non-residential loans.

