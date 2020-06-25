Vita Group (ASX:VTG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.96

Vita Group Limited (ASX:VTG)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and traded as high as $0.98. Vita Group shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 96,092 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $156.39 million and a PE ratio of 6.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.50.

Vita Group Company Profile (ASX:VTG)

Vita Group Limited markets and sells information and communications technology products for small-to-medium business, retail, and large enterprise and government customers in Australia. The company also offers services, technology accessories, and men's active and lifestyle apparels. In addition, it provides medical grade skincare treatments and products.

