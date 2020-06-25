Solitario Zinc (TSE:SLR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Solitario Zinc Corp (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.41. Solitario Zinc shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 23.53, a current ratio of 24.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Solitario Zinc (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Solitario Zinc Corp will post -0.0493827 EPS for the current year.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

