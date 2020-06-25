Solitario Zinc (TSE:SLR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Solitario Zinc Corp (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.41. Solitario Zinc shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 23.53, a current ratio of 24.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Solitario Zinc (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Solitario Zinc Corp will post -0.0493827 EPS for the current year.

About Solitario Zinc (TSE:SLR)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.52
Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.52
AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $50.81
AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $50.81
Corporate Resource Services Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00
Corporate Resource Services Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00
Home Financial Bancorp Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.99
Home Financial Bancorp Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.99
Canadian Banc Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.28
Canadian Banc Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.28
Vita Group Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.96
Vita Group Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.96


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report