Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.57

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and traded as high as $10.08. Slate Retail REIT shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 104,493 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Slate Retail REIT from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, May 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.27 million and a PE ratio of 14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.23.

Slate Retail REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.4 billion of assets located across the top 50 U.S. metro markets that are visited regularly by consumers for their everyday needs. The REIT's conservative payout ratio, together with its diversified portfolio and quality tenant covenants, provides a strong basis to continue to grow unitholder distributions and the flexibility to capitalize on opportunities that drive value appreciation.

