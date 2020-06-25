International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $163.16

International Public Partnerships Ltd (LON:INPP)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.16 and traded as high as $168.00. International Public Partnerships shares last traded at $167.20, with a volume of 1,916,906 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 163.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 160.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 3.59 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

In other news, insider Michael Gerrard purchased 22,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £156.62 ($199.34) per share, with a total value of £3,497,324.60 ($4,451,221.33).

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

