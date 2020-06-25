AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.52

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and traded as high as $23.80. AFC Energy shares last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 2,885,710 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $104.48 million and a PE ratio of -33.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06.

About AFC Energy (LON:AFC)

AFC Energy plc develops and demonstrates alkaline fuel cell systems in the United Kingdom and Germany. Its fuel-cell systems convert hydrogen into electricity. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cranleigh, the United Kingdom.

