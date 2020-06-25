Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.08

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and traded as high as $7.21. Yamana Gold shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 3,676,113 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YRI shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 24.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$478.58 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.2703766 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Peter Marrone bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$293,992.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,116,912 shares in the company, valued at C$8,298,083.35.

About Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

