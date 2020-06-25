SKYCITY Entertainment Group (ASX:SKC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.31

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SKC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and traded as high as $2.33. SKYCITY Entertainment Group shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 787,666 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of A$2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22.

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Company Profile (ASX:SKC)

SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming, entertainment, hotel, convention, hospitality, recreation, and tourism sectors in New Zealand and Australia. It operates through Skycity Auckland, Rest of New Zealand, Adelaide Casino, and International Business segments.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for SKYCITY Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKYCITY Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.