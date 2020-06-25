Ausnet Services (ASX:AST) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.94

Shares of Ausnet Services Ltd (ASX:AST) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and traded as high as $1.97. Ausnet Services shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 15,414,182 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$1.94 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.79.

Get Ausnet Services alerts:

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Ausnet Services’s previous Final dividend of $0.05. Ausnet Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.58%.

AusNet Services Ltd engages in energy delivery services business in Australia. The company operates through Electricity Distribution, Gas Distribution, Electricity Transmission, and Commercial Energy Services segments. The Electricity Distribution segment carries electricity from the high voltage transmission network to end users in eastern Victoria.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Ausnet Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ausnet Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.