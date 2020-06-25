Infratil (ASX:IFT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.47

Shares of Infratil Ltd (ASX:IFT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and traded as high as $4.52. Infratil shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 2,971 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$4.47.

Get Infratil alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Infratil’s previous Final dividend of $0.10. Infratil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.64%.

Infratil Limited owns and operates infrastructure and utility businesses and investments in New Zealand, Australia, and the United States. It operates through seven segments: Trustpower, Tilt Renewables, Wellington International Airport, NZ Bus, Perth Energy, Associate Companies, and Other. The company generates electricity from hydro and wind farms, as well as offers retailing, electricity, natural gas, bottled LNG, and telecommunication services.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Infratil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infratil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.