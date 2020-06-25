GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.34

GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and traded as high as $8.90. GWG shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 9,300 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWGH. ValuEngine downgraded GWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded GWG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $277.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of -0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GWG had a net margin of 44.93% and a negative return on equity of 59.70%. The company had revenue of $33.56 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GWG by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in GWG by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GWG by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 23,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in GWG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GWG by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH)

GWG Holdings, Inc operates as a financial services company. It purchases life insurance policies at a discount to the face value from the secondary market and policy holders, and continue to pay the premiums to collect the policy benefits. The company also owns a portfolio of alternative assets; and develops epigenetic technology solutions for the life insurance industry.

