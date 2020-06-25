ULS Technology (LON:ULS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $47.36

ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.36 and traded as high as $58.70. ULS Technology shares last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 203,924 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 52.60. The company has a market cap of $31.14 million and a PE ratio of 11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50.

In other ULS Technology news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 50,000 shares of ULS Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £23,500 ($29,909.63). Also, insider Martin Rowland bought 60,000 shares of ULS Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,100 ($52.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,460,000 ($3,130,966.02). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 208,732 shares of company stock worth $252,870,476.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of Internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services. The company also provides risk management and compliance consultancy services for solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

