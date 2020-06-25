Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $77.85

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Shares of Accsys Technologies Plc (LON:AXS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.85 and traded as high as $88.00. Accsys Technologies shares last traded at $85.70, with a volume of 272,983 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $140.16 million and a PE ratio of -12.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 77.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 87.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.13.

Accsys Technologies Company Profile (LON:AXS)

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses.

