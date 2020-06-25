Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $73.21

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.21 and traded as high as $75.30. Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at $74.10, with a volume of 580,314 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 91 ($1.16) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Monday, June 1st. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 85 ($1.08) to GBX 90 ($1.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 73.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 78.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.21%.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

