COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.78

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and traded as high as $26.00. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR shares last traded at $25.82, with a volume of 606 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCHGY shares. Investec upgraded COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Societe Generale started coverage on COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

