Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $108.02

Foresight Solar Fund Ltd (LON:FSFL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.02 and traded as high as $112.50. Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at $110.00, with a volume of 728,739 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 46.10, a current ratio of 46.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 108.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.31. The company has a market capitalization of $664.44 million and a P/E ratio of -57.73.

Foresight Solar Fund Company Profile (LON:FSFL)

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

