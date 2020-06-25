Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $108.02

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Foresight Solar Fund Ltd (LON:FSFL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.02 and traded as high as $112.50. Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at $110.00, with a volume of 728,739 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 46.10, a current ratio of 46.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 108.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.31. The company has a market capitalization of $664.44 million and a P/E ratio of -57.73.

Foresight Solar Fund Company Profile (LON:FSFL)

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.52
Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.52
AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $50.81
AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $50.81
Corporate Resource Services Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00
Corporate Resource Services Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00
Home Financial Bancorp Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.99
Home Financial Bancorp Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.99
Canadian Banc Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.28
Canadian Banc Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.28
Vita Group Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.96
Vita Group Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.96


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report