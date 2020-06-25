Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.38

Shares of Lucara Diamond Corp (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.51. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 62,900 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on LUCRF shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Lucara Diamond from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lucara Diamond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company operates in two segments, Karowe Mine, and Corporate and Other. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine, as well as two prospecting licenses located in Botswana.

