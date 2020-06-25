Smartgroup (ASX:SIQ) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.33

Shares of Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and traded as high as $5.48. Smartgroup shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 559,047 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $705.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$5.33 and its 200-day moving average is A$6.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70.

In related news, insider Timothy Looi 670,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th.

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd provides specialist employee management services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Outsourced Administration (OA); Vehicle Services (VS); and Software, Distribution, and Group Services (SDGS) segments. The OA segment offers outsourced salary packaging services, novated leasing, share plan administration, and outsourced payroll services.

