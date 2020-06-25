HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,434.00

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd (LON:HVPE) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,434.00 and traded as high as $1,596.00. HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at $1,512.00, with a volume of 68,635 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 522.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,434 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,565.02.

In other news, insider Edmond Warner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,327 ($16.89) per share, for a total transaction of £66,350 ($84,446.99).

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.52
Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.52
AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $50.81
AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $50.81
Corporate Resource Services Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00
Corporate Resource Services Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00
Home Financial Bancorp Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.99
Home Financial Bancorp Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.99
Canadian Banc Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.28
Canadian Banc Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.28
Vita Group Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.96
Vita Group Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.96


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report