HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,434.00

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd (LON:HVPE) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,434.00 and traded as high as $1,596.00. HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at $1,512.00, with a volume of 68,635 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 522.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,434 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,565.02.

In other news, insider Edmond Warner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,327 ($16.89) per share, for a total transaction of £66,350 ($84,446.99).

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.