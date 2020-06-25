River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $179.92

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.92 and traded as high as $200.00. River and Mercantile Group shares last traded at $195.00, with a volume of 28 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The stock has a market cap of $164.50 million and a P/E ratio of 15.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 179.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 221.34.

River and Mercantile Group Company Profile (LON:RIV)

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Group Limited. River and Mercantile Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom.

