Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.09

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and traded as high as $13.64. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 30,844 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 67.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $587,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $263,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 360.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 141.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 25,134 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

