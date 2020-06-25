Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.09

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and traded as high as $13.64. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 30,844 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
