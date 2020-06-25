CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

CMG Holdings Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CMGO) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. CMG Holdings Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,160,000 shares traded.

CMG Holdings Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMGO)

CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, engages in the operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities.

Latest News

