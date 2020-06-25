Brickworks (ASX:BKW) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.90

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and traded as high as $13.19. Brickworks shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 683,498 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 19.57.

About Brickworks (ASX:BKW)

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products in Australia. The company operates through Building Products, Property, and Investments segments. It manufactures vitrified clay, concrete, and timber products for use in the building industry. The company's products include bricks, masonry blocks, pavers, roof tiles, floor tiles, precast walling and flooring panels, and fiber cement walling panels, as well as specialized façade systems, terracotta roof tiles, and retaining wall systems.

