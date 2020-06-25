Genesis Energy (ASX:GNE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.63

Genesis Energy Ltd (ASX:GNE) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and traded as high as $2.76. Genesis Energy shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 28,358 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of A$2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.14.

Genesis Energy Company Profile (ASX:GNE)

Genesis Energy Limited generates, trades in, and sells electricity to homes and businesses in New Zealand. The company generates electricity from thermal, hydro, and wind sources. Its Customer segment supplies energy, including electricity, gas, and LPG to end-users, as well as provides related services.

