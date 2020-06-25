Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.21. Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 137,200 shares changing hands.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0581 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,425 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,411 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 15,027 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $8,618,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $7,683,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

