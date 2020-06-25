Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.91

Shares of Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and traded as high as $10.30. Astronics shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 272 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $323.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Astronics had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $157.58 million for the quarter.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification systems, and other products.

