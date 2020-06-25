Dekeloil Public (LON:DKL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.37

Dekeloil Public Ltd (LON:DKL)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $2.54. Dekeloil Public shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 171,731 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 million and a PE ratio of -5.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.61.

Dekeloil Public Company Profile (LON:DKL)

DekelOil Public Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and cultivates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire. The company produces and markets crude palm oil. It owns approximately 1,886 hectares of plantations. DekelOil Public Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Dekeloil Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dekeloil Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.