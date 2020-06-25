DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.09

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and traded as high as $4.19. DAIWA SEC GRP I/S shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 4,959 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of DAIWA SEC GRP I/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45.

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter. DAIWA SEC GRP I/S had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 8.98%.

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

