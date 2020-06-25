FDM Group (LON:FDM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $843.92

FDM Group (Holdings) PLC (LON:FDM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $843.92 and traded as high as $978.00. FDM Group shares last traded at $939.00, with a volume of 73,801 shares trading hands.

Separately, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of FDM Group from GBX 1,115 ($14.19) to GBX 825 ($10.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.86, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 843.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 883.94.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

