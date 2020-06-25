Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Upgraded at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.89.

Shares of NYSE FCAU opened at $9.73 on Monday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.36). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 18,365 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,189,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after acquiring an additional 839,749 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 563,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 23,597 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 4th quarter valued at $1,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

