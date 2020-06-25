Redburn Partners Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Redburn Partners reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

NCLH has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Norwegian Cruise Line from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.69.

Shares of NCLH opened at $15.80 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $32.26.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,108,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,834,000 after purchasing an additional 57,743 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 23.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 32,247 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $856,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

