Benchmark Raises Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target to $125.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NXST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.13.

NXST opened at $87.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.88 and its 200-day moving average is $94.35. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $133.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $288,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,405,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,589. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,647,000 after acquiring an additional 636,305 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,085,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,367,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,031,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $87,109,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 741,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

